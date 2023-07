Tovar went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Tigers.

Tovar has homered three times and added 12 RBI during his 13-game hitting streak. Over that span, he's gone 19-for-53 (.358) while also notching one stolen base. The rookie shortstop is holding down a starting role, and his recent surge has him up to a .269/.303/.441 slash line with eight homers, 39 RBI, 40 runs scored and four stolen bases through 77 contests overall.