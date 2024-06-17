Tovar went 0-for-4 Sunday against the Pirates.
Tovar went hitless for the first time in his last eight starts, and in that span, he hit .393 with three home runs, 10 RBI and six runs scored. That stretch helped him continue to build on an impressive breakout season, as he's hitting .290 with a .809 OPS to go along with 11 homers and four stolen bases across 70 contests.
More News
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Posts big stat line Saturday•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Starring role in win•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Collects game-winning RBI•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Knocks two home runs•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Eleven-game hitting streak•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Homers and doubles in win•