Tovar went 0-for-4 Sunday against the Pirates.

Tovar went hitless for the first time in his last eight starts, and in that span, he hit .393 with three home runs, 10 RBI and six runs scored. That stretch helped him continue to build on an impressive breakout season, as he's hitting .290 with a .809 OPS to go along with 11 homers and four stolen bases across 70 contests.