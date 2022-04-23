Tovar is hitting .304/.396/.609 with three home runs and three stolen bases across 52 plate appearances at Double-A Hartford.

Tovar spent the early part of spring training with the big-league club, and he has begun the 2022 regular season with Double-A Hartford. He delivered a multi-homer performance April 22, which inflated his overall numbers given the small sample. However, Tovar hasn't looked out of place at his current assignment, as he also has five doubles while striking out at a 25 percent clip.