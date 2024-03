Tovar agreed to a contract extension with the Rockies on Sunday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

According to Alvarez-Montes, it's a seven-year deal with a club option for 2031 that's worth up to $84 million. The 22-year-old posted plus-13 defensive runs saved in 153 games as a rookie last season, and he also had a decent showing at the plate with 15 homers, 11 steals, 73 RBI, 79 runs and a .253/.287/.408 slash line.