Tovar (oblique) played five innings at shortstop and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a rehab game with Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Tovar took part in his first game action in more than a month, after the Rockies placed him on the 10-day injured list June 6 due to a left oblique strain. According to Manny Randhawa of MLB.com, Tovar is scheduled to play again for Albuquerque on Sunday and Tuesday, but the Rockies haven't mapped out his rehab schedule beyond that. Depending on how he fares with Albuquerque over the next few days, Tovar could return from the IL in advance of the Rockies' final series before the All-Star break next weekend in Cincinnati.