Tovar went 4-for-6 with four doubles, two runs scored and two RBI during Friday's 17-16 win over the Pirates.

Tovar broke a couple of long streaks in a big way during Friday's big comeback victory in which he had four doubles. First, he had his first multi-hit game in nine outings. Second, the 24-year-old had his first game with multiple extra-base hits since May 17. He entered the game with just seven doubles in 42 games before bringing his total to 11 by night's end. The Colorado shortstop is now slashing .268/.309/.458 on the year.