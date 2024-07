Tovar went 3-for-7 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over Boston.

Tovar singled and scored during Colorado's four-run third inning and he later delivered a walk-off single in the 12th. He's collected multiple hits in seven of his last eight games, including six in a row. During that eight-game span, Tovar owns a 1.330 OPS with eight extra-base knocks. His season slash line is up to .280/.307/.476 with 46 extra-base hits and 47 RBI through 98 games.