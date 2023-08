Tovar went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a double in a 6-4 victory versus the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Tovar swatted a solo shot in the sixth inning to bring Colorado to within two runs. He was then part of the Rockies big four-run eighth, knocking a single and eventually coming around to score. Tovar finished with his fourth three-hit performance of the campaign and his third multi-hit effort over his past six contests.