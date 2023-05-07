Tovar went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

His sixth-inning shot off Stephen Nogosek capped the scoring for the Rockies on the day. Tovar has found a groove at the plate after a tough first few weeks of 2023, and over his last 12 games the 21-year-old shortstop is batting .333 (14-for-42) with four doubles, a triple and both his homers on the year, along with nine runs and nine RBI.