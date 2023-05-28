Tovar went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Mets.

Tovar has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, though this was his first steal in that span. While his bat has been solid, he has just one RBI and four runs scored in that stretch, though it's tough to make an impact from the bottom of the lineup. The shortstop is slashing a modest .226/.274/.357 with two steals, three home runs, 20 RBI and 23 runs scored through 49 contests, and a 28.5 percent strikeout rate isn't helping his cause.