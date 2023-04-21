Tovar isn't in the Rockies' lineup Friday against the Phillies.
Tovar holds just a .488 OPS on the year, putting him at risk of losing his everyday role at shortstop. Alan Trejo will start in Tovar's place Friday and bat ninth.
More News
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Another hitless performance•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Three-game hitting streak•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Gets Monday off•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Expected to start at shortstop•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Swats first big-league homer•
-
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: On bench Tuesday•