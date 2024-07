Tovar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.comreports.

The 22-year-old has started 96 of Colorado's 99 games this season and has multiple hits in each of his past five contests, so it's a bit of a surprise he's on the bench so early after the All-Star break. Aaron Schunk will receive a start at shortstop Sunday in Tovar's absence.