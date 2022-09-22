Tovar, who is expected to join the Rockies on Thursday, is not in the lineup against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

It's not unusual for a prospect to watch his first big-league game from the bench, and in this case, Tovar isn't even on the lineup card yet. His official activation may come Friday. Once active, Tovar should play pretty regularly, as the Rockies view him as the shortstop of the future. He hit .316/.384/.537 with 14 home runs and 17 steals in 71 games between Double-A and Triple-A.