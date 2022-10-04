Tovar isn't starting Tuesday against the Dodgers.
The young shortstop's major-league career has gotten off to a slow start -- just a .483 OPS through his first eight games. Tovar will take a seat Tuesday, which moves Jose Iglesias in to start at shortstop, C.J. Cron over to designated hitter, Michael Toglia to first base, Randal Grichuk to right field and allows Garrett Hampson to start in center field and bat ninth.
