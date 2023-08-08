Tovar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 12-1 loss to the Brewers.

Tovar got the Rockies going with a first-inning blast, but Freddy Peralta and two relievers would combine to retire the next 26 Colorado batters in order. Tovar snapped a 10-game homer drought with his blast, which was his 11th of the season. The rookie shortstop has added a solid .253/.286/.416 slash line with five stolen bases, 50 RBI, 51 runs scored, 24 doubles and three triples over 105 contests in a near-everyday role.