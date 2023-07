Tovar went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Friday against the Giants.

Tovar hit atop the order for the second time this season and for the first time against a right-handed pitcher. He delivered the game-deciding home run, his ninth long ball of the campaign. Tovar has progressively improved throughout his rookie year and he has hit .308 with 20 RBI and 14 runs scored across his last 23 games.