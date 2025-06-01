default-cbs-image
Tovar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Mets.

Tovar got the Rockies going offensively, popping a home run in the opening inning. It was his third long ball of the season but first since May 19. In that span, Tovar has hit a solid .273 with four RBI and seven runs scored across 12 games.

