Tovar led off and went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Tovar hit atop the Rockies' order with lefty Drew Smyly on the mound for Chicago. He led off the game with a single and then began the third frame with his first home run of the spring. Tovar hit primarily second and ninth in the order last season, and he projects to have a more prominent spot in the lineup in 2024.