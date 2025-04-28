Rockies manager Bud Black said Monday that Tovar (hip) is "not progressing as we'd hoped" and still might be 7-to-10 days away from being activated from the 10-day injured list, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Tovar is working his way back from a left hip contusion and, according to Black, is having problems hinging his hips when fielding grounders. The Rockies had been expecting Tovar to return to action at the beginning of May, but he will need a little more time than that. With Aaron Schunk (groin) also recently going down, the Rockies have been using Kyle Farmer and Alan Trejo at shortstop.