Tovar is expected to be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to play in Thursday's series finale against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season with Double-A Hartford before he landed on the injured list with a groin injury in late June, and he was promoted to Albuquerque last week after he completed a rehab assignment. Tovar went 5-for-17 with a home run and two RBI in his first four games at Triple-A, and he posted a .314/.383/.542 slash line with 13 long balls, 47 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 66 contests at Double-A. He is Colorado's top prospect and should receive regular opportunities down the stretch in his first taste of the majors.