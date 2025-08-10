Tovar went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tovar went 5-for-12 over this three-game series versus Arizona, though he supplied just one RBI in that stretch. He's up to five multi-hit efforts in August, batting .405 (15-for-37) over nine contests this month. The shortstop is up to a .284/.324/.468 slash line with six home runs, four stolen bases, 20 RBI and 29 runs scored over 216 plate appearances. His .792 OPS is the highest it has been since May 26.