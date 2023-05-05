Tovar went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Brewers.

Tovar delivered a two-RBI double in the seventh inning to start a late rally for the Rockies. The performance extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he has gone 8-for-24 with a home run, four RBI and five runs scored in that span. He has benefitted from a lengthy homestand -- only one of those seven games has been on the road -- but he has still quietly improved his season-long line in recent weeks.