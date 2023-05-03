Tovar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.
Tovar cranked a Freddy Peralta fastball 460 feet in the third inning to start the scoring. It was the shortstop's first home run of the season and second of his career. The 21-year-old is off to a slow start slashing .217/.265/.337. Adding to the disappointment, Tovar has yet to pick up his first career big-league steal after swiping 74 bags across four seasons in the minors.
