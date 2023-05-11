Tovar went 0-for-4 with a walk, a run and a stolen base Wednesday against the Pirates.

Tovar finished Colorado's series at Pittsburgh 0-for-11, but he still found ways to be productive. On Wednesday, he drew a walk to start the fourth inning before stealing second base and coming around to score. Tovar's overall numbers are still poor, but he's gone 14-for-54 with two home runs, 11 RBI, and 12 runs scored across his last 15 games.

