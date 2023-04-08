Tovar went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Nationals.

Tovar came to the plate with runners on first and second in the seventh inning and he delivered an RBI double before also coming around to score in the same frame. He's enjoyed the team's first homestand of the season and is now in the midst of a modest three-game hitting streak. Despite his performance picking up of late, Tovar still has only five hits across 25 at-bats to start the season, and he's also struck out nine times.