Tovar went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run in a 4-3 win against the Dodgers on Monday.

Tovar had both of the Rockies' extra-base hits -- a seventh-inning homer that tied the score and a ninth-inning pop-fly double that led to him crossing the plate with the winning run one batter later. The long ball came against Dodgers All-Star hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who Tovar has pestered to the tune of a 7-for-10 line and two home runs in their head-to-head matchups. Tovar also snapped a 19-game homerless stretch Monday, though he hit well enough with a .276 average and eight doubles during that span.