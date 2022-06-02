Tovar is hitting .320/.403/.587 with 10 homers, 16 steals and a 20:41 BB:K through 43 games for Double-A Hartford.
The 20-year-old endured a rough 2021, but the Rockies started him off in Double-A this year anyhow, and he's been an absolute wrecking ball. He's only been caught stealing once all year, and he's presently in the midst of a 12-game hitting streak during which he's hit .400 with a 1.234 OPS. It's hard to find any flaws in Tovar's game -- he's already considered a big-league-ready shortstop defensively, and now that he's hitting like this despite being one of the youngest players in Double-A, his prospect star is rising quickly.