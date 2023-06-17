The Rockies recalled Hollowell from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Hollowell has been solid out of the bullpen in Triple-A this season with a 1.54 ERA and 1.25 WHIP while striking out 14 batters through 11.2 innings. He has a bit of major-league experience from last season with Colorado, where he allowed six earned runs over seven frames and struck out eight. Hollowell will replace Dinelson Lamet on the Rockies' pitching staff after Lamet was DFA'd by the team Saturday.