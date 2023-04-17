Marquez (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Before he's formally cleared to resume mound work, Marquez will play catch off flat ground from 90 feet Monday. The Rockies have optimism that the right forearm strain Marquez sustained in an April 10 start won't require anything more than a 15-day stint on the injured list, but he still has a few hurdles to clear in the recovery process to make that a reality.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Minimum IL stay expected•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Moves to IL•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: MRI reveals no significant injury•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Likely to have MRI•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Pulled with forearm injury•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Serves up three homers•