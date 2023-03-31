Marquez (1-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks over six innings in a 7-2 victory over San Diego. He struck out five.

Marquez quieted an intimidating Padres lineup, allowing just five hits. Though three of those knocks went for extra bases, Marquez was able to get through six frames having yielded just a pair of runs. The right-hander threw 57 of 87 pitches for strikes and carried over the momentum from a strong spring during which he allowed just one run over 17 frames. Marquez's Opening Day performance may have fantasy managers feeling intrigued, but it's worth remembering that he posted an ugly 6.70 ERA on his home field last season.