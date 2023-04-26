Marquez exited Wednesday's start in Cleveland with an apparent right arm injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

After spending the minimum amount of time on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm inflammation, Marquez was activated ahead of Wednesday's contest, but he recorded just 11 outs, struck out four and surrendered three runs before succumbing to another arm injury. The Rockies should provide another update on Marquez's condition after the game, including information on whether his injury is related to the previous forearm strain. Colorado has off days coming up Thursday and Monday, so if Marquez's arm injury is minor enough to avoid a return trip to the IL, he could remain on the active roster and get pushed to the back of the rotation.