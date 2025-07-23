Rockies' German Marquez: Lands on IL with biceps tendinitis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies placed Marquez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right biceps tendinitis.
Marquez had to be pulled from Sunday's outing versus the Twins due to the injury. He will be eligible to return Aug. 5, but given the nature of the injury, there's a good chance it will take the right-hander longer than that to make it back.
