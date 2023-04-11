Rockies manager Bud Black suggested that Marquez will likely undergo an MRI on his right forearm Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Marquez made an early exit from his start Monday night against the Cardinals after experiencing some forearm tightness while warming up before the top of the sixth inning. Black called the early departure "precautionary" but added that the 28-year-old right-hander would have to be reevaluated Tuesday, possibly with imaging scans. More should be known soon enough as to the severity of the injury.