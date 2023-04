Marquez (forearm) is expected to need only a minimum stay on the 15-day injured list, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

The forearm injury which sent Marquez to the IL is muscle-related, so he just needs a few days of rest for it to calm down. It's unclear whether Marquez will make a rehab start before returning, but it sounds like he'll be back with the big club before the end of the month.