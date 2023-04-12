The Rockies placed Marquez (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Marquez's move to the IL was fully expected after he exited Monday's win over St. Louis with a right forearm strain. Fortunately for Marquez, an MRI has ruled out any structural damage to his forearm, so he could have a chance to return from the IL when first eligible April 26, or close to it. Triple-A Albuquerque starter Noah Davis seems to be the most likely candidate to take Marquez's spot in Colorado's rotation.