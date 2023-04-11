Marquez was removed from Monday's start against the Cardinals due to an apparent forearm injury, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out four over 5.0 innings prior to exiting.
Marquez was examined by the team trainers at the start of the sixth inning prior to leaving the contest. The extent of the injury is unclear, so he'll be considered day-to-day until the team has time to evaluate him further.
