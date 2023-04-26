The Rockies reinstated Marquez (forearm) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Guardians.

Marquez will make his return to the mound after spending the minimum 15 days on the IL after straining his right forearm. Considering the fact that he didn't make any rehab starts and instead is stepping right back into big-league competition, it's likely that he won't have a complete workload Wednesday. To make room for Marquez on the major-league roster, Jose Urena was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.