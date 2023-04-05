Marquez (1-1) allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Marquez served up three homers, which accounted for all four of the earned runs against him. He wasn't particularly sharp otherwise, as only 54 of his 95 pitches went for strikes, and he generated only 10 swinging strikes. Marquez has had a pair of tough matchups against the Padres and Dodgers to begin the season, though he has maintained a respectable 1.06 WHIP and posted a 9:2 K:BB across 11.1 innings to this point.