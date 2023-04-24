The Rockies are expected to activate Marquez (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to have him start Wednesday's series finale in Cleveland, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Marquez reportedly responded well to throwing a bullpen session Sunday, his second since landing on the injured list April 12. Rather than having Marquez waste his bullets during a simulated game or minor-league rehab start, the right-hander will slot right back into the big-league rotation when he's first eligible to return from the IL. He could be in store for a lighter workload than usual, however.