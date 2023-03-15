Marquez allowed two hits and struck out seven with no walks across four scoreless innings in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.
The outing was Marquez's second start of the spring, and he managed to double his workload. He now has six scoreless innings while racking up an impressive 9:1 K:BB during the exhibition season. Marquez struggled to an ugly 4.90 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 181.2 innings in 2022, but he's still a lock for the Colorado rotation and should account for plenty of innings if he can remain healthy.
More News
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Making spring debut Saturday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Completes BP session•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Slated for live batting practice•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Feels good after jogging Monday•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Completes side session•
-
Rockies' German Marquez: Does light running•