Marquez allowed two hits and struck out seven with no walks across four scoreless innings in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

The outing was Marquez's second start of the spring, and he managed to double his workload. He now has six scoreless innings while racking up an impressive 9:1 K:BB during the exhibition season. Marquez struggled to an ugly 4.90 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 181.2 innings in 2022, but he's still a lock for the Colorado rotation and should account for plenty of innings if he can remain healthy.