Marquez (6-10) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings in a 5-1 loss against the Cardinals. He struck out four.

Marquez earned the quality start but was not good enough to earn the win as he was outdueled by Jordan Montgomery. The quality start is his sixth in his last seven starts as he is turning things around on the season. He will take a 5.05 ERA and 1.43 WHIP into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next week against Texas.