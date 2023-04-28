Marquez (elbow) said Friday that he's worried he might require Tommy John surgery, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Marquez was placed on the injured list Friday afternoon with an initial diagnosis of right elbow inflammation, but he'll get another MRI and a second opinion from a specialist Monday. Either way, it's clear now that the 28-year-old right-hander is going to be absent from the Rockies' rotation for much longer than 15 days. Tommy John surgery would knock him out until late 2024. Marquez is in the final guaranteed year of the five-year, $43 million extension he signed with Colorado back in April 2019.