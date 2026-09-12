Goodman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk against the Tigers in a loss Saturday.

Goodman put the game's first runs on the board with a three-run blast to left field in the third inning. That was his only hit of the game, and the All-Star backstop still hasn't logged a multi-hit performance since Aug. 28. Goodman has slowed down a bit in the power department of late, going deep just twice over his past 15 games. However, he still leads all MLB backstops with 38 long balls, which is also tied for fourth overall among big-league hitters.