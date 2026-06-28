Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Crushes three homers in win

Goodman went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI in an 8-5 victory against Minnesota on Saturday.

Goodman was a force to be reckoned with in the win, producing the first three-homer game of his career. None of the long balls were cheap shots -- each was estimated at over 400 feet. Goodman has racked up four homers and eight RBI over his past two games, and he now leads all MLB catchers with 25 home runs on the season. The Rockies record for homers in a campaign is 49 (set by Larry Walker in 1997 and Todd Helton in 2002), and given that the team is only 83 games into the current season, Goodman has a legitimate chance of challenging that franchise mark.