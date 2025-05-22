default-cbs-image
Goodman went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base Wednesday against the Phillies.

Goodman went hitless across the first two games of the Rockies' homestand but delivered a well-rounded line Wednesday. He remains one of Colorado's most consistent hitters and has hit .313 with two homers, 17 RBI and eight runs scored across 19 games in May.

