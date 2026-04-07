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Rockies' Hunter Goodman: First day off Tuesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Goodman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
It's the first day off this season for Goodman, who has scuffled in the early going with a .621 OPS and 39.5 percent strikeout rate. Brett Sullivan will start at catcher and bat eighth for the Rockies while Goodman rests.