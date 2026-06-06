Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Flashes power and speed Friday

Goodman went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

For the second time this season, Goodman tallied a home run and a stolen base in the same contest. The 26-year-old has hit five homers over his past nine games and has now swiped a bag in consecutive contests for the first time in his career. For the year, he's slashing .245/.316/.514 with 16 long balls, 29 RBI, 38 runs scored and a career-high five steals across 244 plate appearances.