Goodman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

He'll be getting a routine breather for the matinee contest after going 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs while catching all nine innings of the Rockies' 10-4 loss Tuesday night. Braxton Fulford will get the nod at catcher in the series finale.