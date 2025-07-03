Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Getting breather Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.
Goodman started at catcher in both of the first two games of the series, but he will get some rest during Thursday's matinee. Austin Nola will step in behind the plate and bat eighth in what will be his Rockies debut.
