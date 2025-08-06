Goodman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Goodman got the scoring started with a two-run homer off Jose Berrios in the first inning, marking his 22nd long ball of the season. The catcher has remained a steady power threat all year and has now gone deep four times in his past seven games. Through 99 contests this campaign, he's slashing .281/.328/.531 with an .859 OPS, 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 64 RBI.